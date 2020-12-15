FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 71.69 million, death toll at 1,617,065

By Lynx Insight Service Dec 15 (Reuters) - More than 71.69 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,617,065​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 299,489 16,286,343 9.17 India 143,355 9,884,100 1.06 Brazil 181,402 6,901,952 8.66 Russia 47,391 2,681,256 3.28 France 58,282 2,379,915 8.7 United Kingdom 64,402 1,869,666 9.69 Italy 65,011 1,855,742 10.76 Spain 48,013 1,751,884 10.26 Argentina 40,766 1,498,160 9.16 Colombia 39,053 1,425,774 7.87 Germany 22,254 1,347,866 2.68 Mexico 113,953 1,250,044 9.03 Poland 22,960 1,140,572 6.05 Iran 52,447 1,115,770 6.41 Turkey 16,646 1,074,544 2.02 Peru 36,677 984,973 11.24 Ukraine 15,247 900,666 3.42 South Africa 23,451 866,127 4.06 Indonesia 18,956 623,309 0.71 Netherlands 10,082 621,944 5.85 Belgium 17,951 608,137 15.7 Czech Republic 9,609 581,079 9.04 Iraq 12,603 575,972 3.28 Chile 15,886 571,919 8.48 Romania 13,494 559,587 6.93 Bangladesh 7,089 492,332 0.44 Canada 13,431 460,743 3.62 Philippines 8,757 450,733 0.82 Pakistan 8,832 440,787 0.42 Morocco 6,659 400,826 1.85 Switzerland 5,589 384,557 6.57 Saudi Arabia 6,059 360,013 1.8 Israel 2,999 357,859 3.38 Portugal 5,649 350,938 5.49 Austria 4,530 322,588 5.12 Sweden 7,514 320,098 7.38 Hungary 7,130 283,870 7.29 Serbia 2,380 271,364 3.41 Jordan 3,407 262,477 3.42 Nepal 1,716 249,244 0.61 Ecuador 13,875 202,110 8.12 Panama 3,356 193,007 8.03 Georgia 1,839 191,063 4.93 United Arab Emirates 618 186,041 0.64 Japan 2,662 183,017 0.21 Bulgaria 5,688 179,449 8.1 Azerbaijan 1,966 178,986 1.98 Croatia 2,705 177,358 6.62 Belarus 1,273 162,148 1.34 Dominican Republic 2,361 154,692 2.22 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.