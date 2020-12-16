FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 72.27 mln, death toll at 1,628,337

By Lynx Insight Service BENGALURU, Dec 16 (Reuters) - More than 72.27 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,628,337​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 301,085 16,495,364 9.22 India 143,709 9,906,165 1.06 Brazil 181,835 6,927,145 8.68 Russia 47,968 2,707,945 3.32 France 59,072 2,391,447 8.82 United Kingdom 64,908 1,888,116 9.77 Italy 65,857 1,870,576 10.9 Spain 48,401 1,762,212 10.34 Argentina 41,041 1,503,222 9.22 Colombia 39,195 1,434,516 7.89 Germany 23,021 1,369,569 2.78 Mexico 114,298 1,255,974 9.06 Poland 23,309 1,147,446 6.14 Iran 52,670 1,123,474 6.44 Turkey 16,881 1,106,646 2.05 Peru 36,754 986,130 11.27 Ukraine 15,480 909,082 3.47 South Africa 23,661 873,679 4.1 Indonesia 19,111 629,429 0.71 Netherlands 10,168 628,577 5.9 Belgium 18,054 609,211 15.79 Czech Republic 9,743 586,251 9.17 Iraq 12,614 577,363 3.28 Chile 15,931 573,830 8.51 Romania 13,698 565,758 7.04 Bangladesh 7,129 494,209 0.44 Canada 13,553 468,862 3.66 Philippines 8,812 451,839 0.83 Pakistan 8,905 443,246 0.42 Morocco 6,711 403,619 1.86 Switzerland 5,692 388,828 6.69 Israel 3,004 360,297 3.38 Saudi Arabia 6,069 360,155 1.8 Portugal 5,733 353,576 5.57 Sweden 7,546 332,653 7.42 Austria 4,648 326,548 5.26 Hungary 7,237 285,763 7.4 Serbia 2,433 277,248 3.48 Jordan 3,437 265,024 3.45 Nepal 1,730 250,180 0.62 Ecuador 13,875 202,180 8.12 Georgia 1,883 194,900 5.05 Panama 3,382 194,619 8.1 United Arab Emirates 622 187,267 0.65 Japan 2,715 185,444 0.21 Azerbaijan 2,007 183,259 2.02 Bulgaria 5,838 181,544 8.31 Croatia 2,778 179,718 6.8 Belarus 1,282 164,059 1.35 Dominican Republic 2,364 155,184 2.22 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.