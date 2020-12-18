FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 73.39 million, death toll at 1,650,249

By Lynx Insight Service Dec 17 (Reuters) - More than 73.39 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,650,249​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 307,767 16,922,009 9.42 India 144,451 9,956,557 1.07 Brazil 183,735 7,040,608 8.77 Russia 49,151 2,762,668 3.4 France 59,361 2,409,062 8.86 United Kingdom 65,520 1,913,277 9.86 Italy 66,537 1,888,144 11.01 Spain 48,596 1,773,290 10.38 Argentina 41,365 1,517,046 9.3 Colombia 39,560 1,456,599 7.97 Germany 23,805 1,395,661 2.87 Mexico 115,769 1,277,499 9.17 Poland 24,345 1,171,854 6.41 Turkey 17,121 1,136,364 2.08 Iran 52,883 1,131,077 6.46 Peru 36,858 989,457 11.3 Ukraine 15,996 931,751 3.58 South Africa 23,827 883,687 4.12 Indonesia 19,390 643,508 0.72 Netherlands 10,246 639,746 5.95 Belgium 18,178 611,422 15.9 Czech Republic 10,036 602,404 9.44 Iraq 12,636 578,916 3.29 Chile 15,959 576,731 8.52 Romania 13,862 571,749 7.12 Bangladesh 7,192 496,975 0.45 Canada 13,799 481,630 3.72 Philippines 8,833 452,988 0.83 Pakistan 9,080 448,522 0.43 Morocco 6,749 406,970 1.87 Switzerland 5,760 392,798 6.77 Saudi Arabia 6,080 360,335 1.8 Israel 3,004 360,297 3.38 Portugal 5,815 358,296 5.65 Sweden 7,802 348,585 7.67 Austria 4,764 328,462 5.39 Hungary 7,538 291,549 7.71 Serbia 2,482 282,601 3.55 Jordan 3,465 267,585 3.48 Nepal 1,743 250,916 0.62 Ecuador 13,915 203,461 8.14 Panama 3,439 199,947 8.23 Georgia 1,922 198,387 5.16 United Arab Emirates 626 188,545 0.65 Japan 2,768 188,437 0.22 Azerbaijan 2,050 187,336 2.06 Croatia 2,955 186,963 7.23 Bulgaria 6,196 186,246 8.82 Belarus 1,299 167,731 1.37 Dominican Republic 2,372 156,585 2.23 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.