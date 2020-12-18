FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 73.65 million, death toll at 1,654,920

By Lynx Insight Service Dec 18 (Reuters) - More than 73.65 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,654,920​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 307,767 16,922,009 9.42 India 144,451 9,956,557 1.07 Brazil 183,735 7,040,608 8.77 Russia 49,151 2,762,668 3.4 France 59,619 2,427,316 8.9 United Kingdom 66,052 1,948,660 9.94 Italy 67,220 1,906,377 11.13 Spain 48,777 1,785,421 10.42 Argentina 41,365 1,517,046 9.3 Colombia 39,560 1,456,599 7.97 Germany 24,542 1,427,139 2.96 Mexico 115,769 1,277,499 9.17 Poland 24,345 1,171,854 6.41 Turkey 17,364 1,163,879 2.11 Iran 53,095 1,138,530 6.49 Peru 36,858 989,457 11.3 Ukraine 15,996 931,751 3.58 South Africa 24,011 892,813 4.16 Netherlands 10,321 652,525 5.99 Indonesia 19,390 643,508 0.72 Belgium 18,278 615,058 15.99 Czech Republic 10,036 602,404 9.44 Iraq 12,650 580,449 3.29 Romania 13,969 577,446 7.18 Chile 15,959 576,731 8.52 Bangladesh 7,192 496,975 0.45 Canada 13,799 481,630 3.72 Philippines 8,850 454,447 0.83 Pakistan 9,080 448,522 0.43 Morocco 6,804 409,746 1.89 Switzerland 5,862 397,820 6.89 Israel 3,040 366,612 3.42 Saudi Arabia 6,091 360,516 1.81 Sweden 7,862 357,445 7.73 Portugal 5,902 352,616 5.74 Austria 4,982 330,726 5.64 Hungary 7,538 291,549 7.71 Serbia 2,529 287,730 3.62 Jordan 3,496 269,806 3.51 Nepal 1,749 251,692 0.62 Ecuador 13,915 203,461 8.14 Georgia 1,953 201,368 5.24 Panama 3,439 199,947 8.23 Japan 2,806 191,647 0.22 Azerbaijan 2,088 191,460 2.1 United Arab Emirates 629 189,866 0.65 Croatia 2,955 186,963 7.23 Bulgaria 6,196 186,246 8.82 Belarus 1,299 167,731 1.37 Dominican Republic 2,372 156,585 2.23 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 0400 GMT.