By Lynx Insight Service LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - More than 74.78 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,674,137​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 314,049 17,423,799 9.61 India 145,136 10,004,599 1.07 Brazil 185,650 7,162,978 8.86 Russia 49,762 2,791,220 3.44 France 60,229 2,442,990 8.99 United Kingdom 66,541 1,977,167 10.01 Italy 67,894 1,921,778 11.24 Spain 48,926 1,797,236 10.46 Argentina 41,672 1,531,374 9.37 Colombia 40,019 1,482,072 8.06 Germany 25,326 1,457,626 3.05 Mexico 117,249 1,301,546 9.29 Turkey 17,610 1,190,289 2.14 Poland 24,771 1,182,864 6.52 Iran 53,273 1,145,651 6.51 Peru 36,969 993,760 11.33 Ukraine 16,256 944,381 3.64 South Africa 24,285 901,538 4.2 Netherlands 10,405 664,456 6.04 Indonesia 19,514 650,197 0.73 Belgium 18,371 618,204 16.07 Czech Republic 10,163 610,006 9.56 Romania 14,157 582,786 7.27 Iraq 12,670 581,811 3.3 Chile 16,051 581,135 8.57 Bangladesh 7,217 498,293 0.45 Canada 14,040 495,346 3.79 Philippines 8,875 456,562 0.83 Pakistan 9,163 451,494 0.43 Morocco 6,854 412,393 1.9 Switzerland 5,981 402,264 7.03 Israel 3,057 370,152 3.44 Sweden 7,993 367,120 7.86 Portugal 5,977 366,952 5.81 Saudi Arabia 6,101 360,690 1.81 Austria 5,127 332,532 5.8 Hungary 7,725 295,977 7.9 Serbia 2,580 292,640 3.69 Jordan 3,518 271,514 3.53 Nepal 1,765 252,474 0.63 Panama 3,504 206,310 8.39 Ecuador 13,942 205,003 8.16 Georgia 2,002 204,003 5.37 Azerbaijan 2,133 195,422 2.15 Japan 2,853 194,469 0.23 United Arab Emirates 630 191,150 0.65 Croatia 3,023 190,235 7.4 Bulgaria 6,339 188,288 9.02 Belarus 1,308 169,648 1.38 Dominican Republic 2,376 157,929 2.24 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1000 GMT. (Editing by Frances Kerry)