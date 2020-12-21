FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 76.39 million, death toll at 1,688,420

By Lynx Insight Service Dec 20 (Reuters) - More than 76.39 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,688,420​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 316,364 17,610,274 9.68 India 145,477 10,031,223 1.08 Brazil 186,356 7,213,155 8.9 Russia 50,858 2,848,377 3.52 France 60,418 2,460,555 9.02 United Kingdom 67,401 2,040,147 10.14 Turkey 18,097 2,024,421 2.2 Italy 68,799 1,953,185 11.39 Spain 48,926 1,797,236 10.46 Argentina 41,763 1,537,169 9.39 Colombia 40,268 1,496,062 8.11 Germany 25,803 1,482,750 3.11 Mexico 117,876 1,313,675 9.34 Poland 25,397 1,202,700 6.69 Iran 53,625 1,158,384 6.56 Peru 37,034 995,899 11.35 Ukraine 16,585 964,448 3.72 South Africa 24,539 912,477 4.25 Netherlands 10,491 689,705 6.09 Indonesia 19,880 664,930 0.74 Czech Republic 10,331 624,140 9.72 Belgium 18,545 623,760 16.22 Romania 14,394 591,294 7.39 Iraq 12,697 584,145 3.3 Chile 16,101 583,354 8.6 Canada 14,154 501,594 3.82 Bangladesh 7,242 499,560 0.45 Philippines 8,947 459,798 0.84 Pakistan 9,330 457,288 0.44 Morocco 6,909 415,226 1.92 Switzerland 5,981 402,264 7.03 Portugal 6,134 374,121 5.96 Israel 3,074 373,368 3.46 Sweden 7,993 367,120 7.86 Saudi Arabia 6,122 361,010 1.82 Austria 5,351 337,041 6.05 Hungary 8,099 302,989 8.28 Serbia 2,686 300,062 3.85 Jordan 3,568 274,949 3.58 Nepal 1,788 253,772 0.64 Panama 3,527 209,584 8.44 Georgia 2,094 208,638 5.62 Ecuador 13,942 205,003 8.16 Azerbaijan 2,210 202,088 2.22 Japan 2,930 199,960 0.23 Croatia 3,177 194,962 7.77 United Arab Emirates 637 193,575 0.66 Bulgaria 6,551 191,029 9.33 Belarus 1,324 173,523 1.4 Dominican Republic 2,382 159,064 2.24 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT. (Editing by Daniel Wallis)