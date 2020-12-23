FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 77.41 million, death toll at 1,704,703

By Lynx Insight Service Dec 22 (Reuters) - More than 77.41 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,704,703​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 319,644 17,998,770 9.78 India 146,111 10,075,116 1.08 Brazil 187,291 7,263,619 8.94 Russia 51,912 2,906,503 3.59 France 60,900 2,479,151 9.09 United Kingdom 67,616 2,073,511 10.17 Turkey 18,351 2,043,704 2.23 Italy 69,214 1,964,057 11.46 Spain 49,260 1,819,249 10.53 Argentina 41,997 1,547,138 9.44 Germany 26,750 1,528,518 3.23 Colombia 40,680 1,518,067 8.19 Mexico 118,598 1,325,915 9.4 Poland 25,783 1,214,525 6.79 Iran 54,003 1,170,743 6.6 Peru 37,173 998,475 11.39 Ukraine 16,897 979,506 3.79 South Africa 24,907 930,711 4.31 Netherlands 10,633 710,683 6.17 Indonesia 20,257 678,125 0.76 Czech Republic 10,562 635,414 9.94 Belgium 18,697 626,911 16.35 Romania 14,636 598,792 7.52 Chile 16,197 587,488 8.65 Iraq 12,725 586,503 3.31 Canada 14,332 515,314 3.87 Bangladesh 7,329 503,501 0.45 Philippines 8,957 461,505 0.84 Pakistan 9,474 460,672 0.45 Morocco 7,000 418,002 1.94 Switzerland 6,204 413,991 7.29 Sweden 8,056 380,623 7.92 Israel 3,111 380,095 3.5 Portugal 6,191 376,220 6.02 Saudi Arabia 6,139 361,359 1.82 Austria 5,540 340,773 6.27 Serbia 2,782 307,827 3.98 Hungary 8,462 306,368 8.66 Jordan 3,604 277,448 3.62 Nepal 1,798 255,236 0.64 Panama 3,597 214,038 8.61 Georgia 2,140 209,462 5.74 Ecuador 13,949 206,329 8.16 Azerbaijan 2,253 203,593 2.27 Japan 2,978 201,762 0.24 Croatia 3,328 197,323 8.14 United Arab Emirates 642 195,878 0.67 Bulgaria 6,765 192,472 9.63 Belarus 1,341 177,274 1.41 Dominican Republic 2,385 161,052 2.24 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.