FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 77.9 mln, death toll at 1,716,171

By Lynx Insight Service BENGALURU, Dec 23 (Reuters) - More than 77.9 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,716,171​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 323,023 18,193,395 9.89 India 146,444 10,099,066 1.08 Brazil 188,259 7,318,821 8.99 Russia 51,912 2,906,503 3.59 France 61,702 2,490,946 9.21 United Kingdom 68,307 2,110,314 10.28 Turkey 18,602 2,062,960 2.26 Italy 69,842 1,977,370 11.56 Spain 49,520 1,829,903 10.58 Argentina 42,254 1,555,279 9.5 Germany 27,817 1,544,989 3.36 Colombia 40,931 1,530,593 8.24 Mexico 119,495 1,338,426 9.47 Poland 25,783 1,214,525 6.79 Iran 54,003 1,170,743 6.6 Peru 37,218 1,000,153 11.41 Ukraine 16,897 979,506 3.79 South Africa 25,246 940,212 4.37 Netherlands 10,633 710,683 6.17 Indonesia 20,257 678,125 0.76 Czech Republic 10,562 635,414 9.94 Belgium 18,697 626,911 16.35 Romania 14,636 598,792 7.52 Chile 16,217 589,189 8.66 Iraq 12,725 586,503 3.31 Canada 14,425 521,509 3.89 Bangladesh 7,329 503,501 0.45 Philippines 9,021 462,815 0.85 Pakistan 9,557 462,814 0.45 Morocco 7,030 420,648 1.95 Switzerland 6,333 418,266 7.44 Sweden 8,056 380,623 7.92 Israel 3,111 380,095 3.5 Portugal 6,254 378,656 6.08 Saudi Arabia 6,139 361,359 1.82 Austria 5,540 340,773 6.27 Serbia 2,782 307,827 3.98 Hungary 8,462 306,368 8.66 Jordan 3,627 279,892 3.64 Nepal 1,798 255,236 0.64 Panama 3,632 217,202 8.7 Georgia 2,182 212,526 5.86 Ecuador 13,949 206,364 8.16 Azerbaijan 2,294 205,877 2.31 Japan 3,025 204,430 0.24 Croatia 3,328 197,323 8.14 United Arab Emirates 642 195,878 0.67 Bulgaria 6,765 192,472 9.63 Belarus 1,341 177,274 1.41 Dominican Republic 2,398 161,930 2.26 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.