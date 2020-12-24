FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 78.2 million, death toll at 1,722,414

By Lynx Insight Service Dec 23 (Reuters) - More than 78.2 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,722,414​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 323,023 18,193,395 9.89 India 146,444 10,099,066 1.08 Brazil 188,259 7,318,821 8.99 Russia 52,461 2,933,753 3.63 France 61,978 2,505,875 9.25 United Kingdom 69,051 2,149,551 10.39 Turkey 18,861 2,082,610 2.29 Italy 70,395 1,991,278 11.65 Spain 49,698 1,842,289 10.62 Germany 28,368 1,575,364 3.42 Argentina 42,254 1,555,279 9.5 Colombia 40,931 1,530,593 8.24 Mexico 119,495 1,338,426 9.47 Poland 26,255 1,226,883 6.91 Iran 54,156 1,177,004 6.62 Peru 37,218 1,000,153 11.41 Ukraine 17,172 989,642 3.85 South Africa 25,246 940,212 4.37 Netherlands 10,737 721,071 6.23 Indonesia 20,408 685,639 0.76 Czech Republic 10,664 646,312 10.03 Belgium 18,821 629,109 16.46 Romania 14,766 604,251 7.59 Chile 16,217 589,189 8.66 Iraq 12,737 587,676 3.31 Canada 14,425 521,509 3.89 Bangladesh 7,329 503,501 0.45 Philippines 9,021 462,815 0.85 Pakistan 9,557 462,814 0.45 Switzerland 6,431 423,299 7.55 Morocco 7,086 423,214 1.97 Sweden 8,111 387,232 7.97 Portugal 6,343 383,258 6.17 Israel 3,111 380,095 3.5 Saudi Arabia 6,148 361,536 1.82 Austria 5,654 342,220 6.4 Serbia 2,833 312,253 4.06 Hungary 8,616 308,262 8.81 Jordan 3,652 281,983 3.67 Nepal 1,798 255,236 0.64 Panama 3,632 217,202 8.7 Georgia 2,233 214,871 5.99 Azerbaijan 2,340 208,211 2.35 Japan 3,058 207,677 0.24 Ecuador 13,949 206,364 8.16 Croatia 3,394 200,086 8.3 United Arab Emirates 645 197,124 0.67 Bulgaria 6,879 194,271 9.79 Belarus 1,349 179,196 1.42 Lebanon 1,333 163,225 1.95 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.