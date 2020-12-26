FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 79.59 million, death toll at 1,747,803

By Lynx Insight Service Dec 26 (Reuters) - More than 79.59 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,747,803​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 329,143 18,607,119 10.08 India 147,343 10,169,118 1.09 Brazil 190,488 7,448,560 9.09 Russia 53,659 2,992,706 3.71 France 62,427 2,547,771 9.32 United Kingdom 70,195 2,221,312 10.56 Turkey 19,371 2,118,255 2.35 Italy 71,359 2,028,354 11.81 Spain 49,824 1,854,951 10.65 Germany 29,268 1,620,195 3.53 Colombia 41,690 1,574,707 8.4 Argentina 42,314 1,563,865 9.51 Mexico 121,837 1,372,243 9.65 Poland 26,992 1,249,079 7.11 Iran 54,308 1,183,182 6.64 Ukraine 17,581 1,012,167 3.94 Peru 37,317 1,003,982 11.44 South Africa 26,276 983,359 4.55 Netherlands 10,924 744,057 6.34 Indonesia 20,847 700,097 0.78 Czech Republic 10,859 664,863 10.22 Belgium 19,038 634,904 16.65 Romania 15,023 612,373 7.72 Chile 16,358 595,831 8.73 Iraq 12,755 589,943 3.32 Canada 14,597 528,354 3.94 Bangladesh 7,378 506,102 0.46 Philippines 9,062 467,601 0.85 Pakistan 9,753 467,222 0.46 Switzerland 6,534 428,197 7.68 Morocco 7,170 428,193 1.99 Israel 3,186 391,286 3.59 Portugal 6,413 387,636 6.24 Sweden 8,111 387,232 7.97 Saudi Arabia 6,168 361,903 1.83 Austria 5,783 347,206 6.54 Serbia 2,931 320,167 4.2 Hungary 8,833 314,164 9.04 Jordan 3,711 285,306 3.73 Nepal 1,816 257,200 0.65 Panama 3,756 226,660 8.99 Georgia 2,313 218,724 6.21 Japan 3,199 215,265 0.25 Azerbaijan 2,416 211,764 2.43 Ecuador 13,984 208,828 8.19 Croatia 3,548 203,962 8.68 United Arab Emirates 653 199,665 0.68 Bulgaria 7,023 196,658 10 Belarus 1,367 183,006 1.44 Lebanon 1,367 168,069 2 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT. (Reporting by Andrew Heavens)