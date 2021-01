By Lynx Insight Service LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - More than 83.73 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,824,576​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 347,950 20,056,302 10.65 India 149,218 10,305,788 1.1 Brazil 194,949 7,675,973 9.31 Russia 57,555 3,186,336 3.98 France 64,765 2,639,773 9.67 United Kingdom 74,125 2,542,065 11.15 Turkey 21,093 2,220,855 2.56 Italy 74,621 2,129,376 12.35 Spain 50,837 1,928,265 10.86 Germany 33,894 1,751,639 4.09 Colombia 43,213 1,642,775 8.7 Argentina 43,163 1,613,928 9.7 Mexico 126,507 1,437,185 10.03 Poland 28,956 1,305,774 7.63 Iran 55,337 1,231,428 6.76 South Africa 28,469 1,057,161 4.93 Ukraine 18,533 1,055,047 4.15 Peru 37,680 1,015,137 11.55 Netherlands 11,529 805,164 6.69 Indonesia 22,329 751,270 0.83 Czech Republic 11,711 732,022 11.02 Belgium 19,528 646,496 17.08 Romania 15,841 636,201 8.14 Chile 16,608 608,973 8.87 Iraq 12,824 596,193 3.34 Canada 15,472 572,982 4.18 Bangladesh 7,576 514,500 0.47 Pakistan 10,176 482,178 0.48 Philippines 9,248 475,820 0.87 Switzerland 7,082 452,296 8.32 Morocco 7,355 437,332 2.04 Sweden 8,484 428,533 8.34 Israel 3,356 428,510 3.78 Portugal 6,906 413,678 6.72 Saudi Arabia 6,230 362,878 1.85 Austria 6,261 361,623 7.08 Serbia 3,250 339,997 4.65 Hungary 9,667 325,278 9.89 Jordan 3,851 295,765 3.87 Nepal 1,864 261,019 0.66 Panama 4,064 249,733 9.73 Japan 3,554 239,711 0.28 Georgia 2,528 228,410 6.78 Azerbaijan 2,670 219,041 2.69 Ecuador 14,034 212,512 8.21 Croatia 3,961 212,007 9.69 United Arab Emirates 671 209,678 0.7 Bulgaria 7,576 202,266 10.78 Belarus 1,424 194,284 1.5 Slovakia 2,250 184,508 4.13 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1000 GMT. (Editing by William Maclean)