By Lynx Insight Service Jan 2 (Reuters) - More than 84 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,829,384​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 347,950 20,056,302 10.65 India 149,218 10,305,788 1.1 Brazil 195,411 7,700,578 9.33 Russia 58,002 3,212,637 4.01 France 64,765 2,639,773 9.67 United Kingdom 74,570 2,599,789 11.22 Turkey 21,295 2,232,035 2.59 Italy 74,985 2,141,201 12.41 Spain 50,837 1,928,265 10.86 Germany 33,894 1,751,639 4.09 Colombia 43,495 1,654,880 8.76 Argentina 43,163 1,613,928 9.7 Mexico 126,507 1,437,185 10.03 Poland 29,058 1,312,780 7.65 Iran 55,438 1,237,474 6.78 South Africa 28,887 1,073,887 5 Ukraine 18,731 1,069,517 4.2 Peru 37,724 1,017,199 11.56 Netherlands 11,565 813,765 6.71 Indonesia 22,555 758,473 0.84 Czech Republic 11,827 735,469 11.13 Belgium 19,581 648,289 17.13 Romania 15,919 637,395 8.18 Chile 16,660 612,564 8.9 Iraq 12,829 597,033 3.34 Canada 15,472 572,982 4.18 Bangladesh 7,599 515,184 0.47 Pakistan 10,258 484,362 0.48 Philippines 9,253 476,916 0.87 Switzerland 7,082 452,296 8.32 Morocco 7,425 440,970 2.06 Sweden 8,484 428,575 8.34 Israel 3,338 426,749 3.76 Portugal 6,906 413,678 6.72 Saudi Arabia 6,239 362,979 1.85 Austria 6,275 362,813 7.1 Serbia 3,288 341,904 4.71 Hungary 9,781 326,688 10.01 Jordan 3,877 296,668 3.89 Nepal 1,870 261,438 0.67 Panama 4,064 249,733 9.73 Japan 3,585 242,768 0.28 Georgia 2,572 228,752 6.9 Azerbaijan 2,703 219,462 2.72 Ecuador 14,051 213,378 8.22 Croatia 4,016 212,262 9.82 United Arab Emirates 674 211,641 0.7 Bulgaria 7,604 202,540 10.82 Belarus 1,442 198,125 1.52 Lebanon 1,489 186,408 2.17 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT. (Editing by Daniel Wallis)