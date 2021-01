By Lynx Insight Service Jan 7 (Reuters) - More than 87.1 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,882,374​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 361,143 21,222,798 11.05 India 150,336 10,395,278 1.11 Brazil 198,974 7,873,830 9.5 Russia 60,457 3,332,142 4.18 United Kingdom 77,302 2,836,801 11.63 France 66,565 2,705,618 9.94 Turkey 22,070 2,283,931 2.68 Italy 76,877 2,201,945 12.72 Spain 51,430 1,982,544 10.99 Germany 36,213 1,829,368 4.37 Colombia 44,723 1,719,771 9.01 Argentina 43,976 1,676,171 9.88 Mexico 129,987 1,479,835 10.3 Poland 30,055 1,344,763 7.91 Iran 55,830 1,261,903 6.83 South Africa 31,368 1,149,591 5.43 Ukraine 19,357 1,090,496 4.34 Peru 37,991 1,024,432 11.64 Netherlands 11,999 841,206 6.96 Indonesia 23,520 797,723 0.88 Czech Republic 12,621 794,740 11.87 Romania 16,299 654,007 8.37 Belgium 19,827 652,735 17.34 Canada 16,369 626,799 4.42 Chile 16,816 625,483 8.98 Iraq 12,865 599,965 3.35 Bangladesh 7,718 519,905 0.48 Pakistan 10,511 495,075 0.5 Philippines 9,356 482,083 0.88 Switzerland 7,434 470,789 8.73 Sweden 8,973 469,748 8.82 Israel 3,445 450,116 3.88 Morocco 7,618 447,081 2.11 Portugal 7,377 446,606 7.17 Austria 6,525 370,918 7.38 Saudi Arabia 6,272 363,377 1.86 Serbia 3,444 352,120 4.93 Hungary 10,198 331,768 10.43 Jordan 3,955 302,856 3.97 Panama 4,283 264,956 10.25 Nepal 1,903 263,605 0.68 Japan 3,834 260,150 0.3 Georgia 2,666 233,879 7.15 Azerbaijan 2,818 222,200 2.84 United Arab Emirates 689 218,766 0.72 Ecuador 14,146 217,377 8.28 Croatia 4,223 216,286 10.33 Bulgaria 7,902 205,390 11.25 Belarus 1,480 204,958 1.56 Lebanon 1,550 199,925 2.26 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.