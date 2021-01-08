FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 87.42 million, death toll at 1,888,982

By Lynx Insight Service Jan 8 (Reuters) - More than 87.42 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,888,982​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 361,143 21,222,798 11.05 India 150,336 10,395,278 1.11 Brazil 198,974 7,873,830 9.5 Russia 60,457 3,332,142 4.18 United Kingdom 78,464 2,889,419 11.81 France 66,565 2,705,618 9.94 Turkey 22,264 2,296,102 2.7 Italy 77,291 2,220,361 12.79 Spain 51,675 2,024,904 11.04 Germany 38,469 1,857,505 4.64 Colombia 44,723 1,719,771 9.01 Argentina 43,976 1,676,171 9.88 Mexico 129,987 1,479,835 10.3 Poland 30,241 1,356,882 7.96 Iran 55,933 1,268,263 6.84 South Africa 31,809 1,170,590 5.51 Ukraine 19,505 1,099,493 4.37 Peru 37,991 1,024,432 11.64 Netherlands 12,084 850,790 7.01 Indonesia 23,520 797,723 0.88 Czech Republic 12,621 794,740 11.87 Romania 16,410 658,958 8.43 Belgium 19,883 655,732 17.39 Canada 16,369 626,799 4.42 Chile 16,816 625,483 8.98 Iraq 12,869 600,755 3.35 Bangladesh 7,718 519,905 0.48 Pakistan 10,511 495,075 0.5 Philippines 9,356 482,083 0.88 Switzerland 7,509 474,764 8.82 Sweden 8,973 469,748 8.82 Israel 3,527 466,100 3.97 Portugal 7,472 456,533 7.27 Morocco 7,645 448,678 2.12 Austria 6,568 373,046 7.43 Saudi Arabia 6,278 363,485 1.86 Serbia 3,479 353,907 4.98 Hungary 10,325 334,836 10.56 Jordan 3,968 304,071 3.99 Panama 4,283 264,956 10.25 Nepal 1,903 263,605 0.68 Japan 3,834 260,150 0.3 Georgia 2,694 235,491 7.23 Azerbaijan 2,845 222,885 2.86 United Arab Emirates 694 221,754 0.72 Ecuador 14,146 217,377 8.28 Croatia 4,266 216,848 10.44 Bulgaria 7,961 206,392 11.33 Belarus 1,480 204,958 1.56 Lebanon 1,566 204,699 2.29 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.