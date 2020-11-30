Falcons hammer Raiders thanks to five turnovers

Matt Ryan passed for 185 yards and two touchdowns and Deion Jones returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown as the host Atlanta Falcons took advantage of the turnover-prone Las Vegas Raiders for a 43-6 win on Sunday.

Ryan completed 22-of-39 passes and was intercepted once, but became the eighth quarterback in NFL history to pass for 3,000 or more yards in 11 consecutive seasons. Ito Smith rushed 65 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons (4-7), who won easily despite playing without Pro Bowl wideout Julio Jones (groin) and leading rusher Todd Gurley II (knee).

Las Vegas (6-5) dropped its second straight game after Derek Carr lost three fumbles and threw an interception. Carr completed 22-of-34 passing for 215 yards.

Younghoe Koo booted five field goals and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner forced a fumble and recovered two more for Atlanta. The Falcons held the Raiders to 243 yards and 13 first downs while improving to 4-2 under interim head coach Raheem Morris.

Carr gave way to Nathan Peterman early in the fourth quarter. His three lost fumbles increased his NFL-leading total to eight and his four giveaways were a career high. The 37-point loss was the largest for the Raiders since a 52-0 loss to the Rams in 2014.

Las Vegas, which entered seventh in the league in rushing with an average of 134.2 yards per game, finished with 40 yards on the ground. Josh Jacobs, who also lost a fumble, gained just 27 yards on seven carries before departing late in the third quarter with a right ankle injury.

The Raiders also racked up 11 penalties for 141 yards while managing just a pair of Daniel Carlson field goals.

Atlanta built a 16-3 halftime lead while holding the Raiders to just six first downs and 122 total yards. Koo connected on field goals of 38, 39 and 30 yards, and Ryan hit Calvin Ridley with a 4-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-3 to cap a 13-play, 82-yard drive.

Jones made it 23-3 early in the third quarter with his fifth career pick-six, and the ninth thrown by Carr. Carlson's 24-yard field goal cut it to 23-6 before the Falcons finished the game with a 20-0 run that featured a 4-yard touchdown pass from Ryan to Brandon Powell and an 8-yard scoring run by Smith.

