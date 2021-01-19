Falcons hire Terry Fontenot as new GM

The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday hired former New Orleans Saints vice president/assistant general manager of pro personnel Terry Fontenot as their new general manager.

Fontenot, 40, becomes the Falcons' first Black general manager and replaces Thomas Dimitroff, who was fired along with head coach Dan Quinn in October after the Falcons posted an 0-5 start. Last week, Atlanta hired former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to replace Quinn. Dimitroff had been the Falcons' GM since 2008.

"When we started this process, we were focused on finding someone that not only has a track record of identifying key building blocks that result in successful teams, but also someone who focuses on cohesive relationships within the building," Falcons owner and chairman Arthur M. Blank said in a statement. "We feel very strongly that we've found that individual in Terry Fontenot. In his past positions, he has shown the ability to make strong decisions and judgements that result in championship-caliber teams, while also understanding a variety of viewpoints and respecting a collaborative process throughout."

Fontenot spent 18 years with the Saints, where he began his career as a marketing intern before moving into the scouting department. He held his most recent position for the past year.

"Landing a leader of Terry's stature, I believe our organization, players, fans and community will have confidence in our approach throughout this process as I am certain Terry will represent them and honor the expectations they have with tremendous passion and dedication to competitive excellence," added Blank.

"I have found the perfect opportunity for my family's next steps," Fontenot said in a statement. "I feel honored and thankful that Arthur Blank and (team president) Rich McKay have given me this privilege and I look forward to working alongside the two of them, Arthur Smith and our entire organization as we strive together to reach our competitive goals and give our fans the performances they deserve. My family and I are thrilled to make our new home in Atlanta and look forward to meeting our fellow Falcon fans."

The Falcons, who finished the season 4-12, have reached the playoffs five times over the past 11 seasons, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2016. Atlanta led New England 28-3 midway through that game, but Tom Brady engineered a comeback that led to a 34-28 overtime win for the Patriots.

