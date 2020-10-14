Falcons QB Ryan not guaranteed to return in 2021

Matt Ryan's future with the Atlanta Falcons may be directly tied to the next coach and general manager.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank didn't commit to Ryan as the team's future quarterback even though the 35-year-old has three seasons remaining on a five-year, $150 million extension he signed prior to the 2018 season.

Blank parted ways with coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff earlier this week in the wake of the team's 0-5 start.

"Matt's been a franchise leader for us, great quarterback; one of the leading quarterbacks in the last 13 years in the NFL," Blank told reporters. "I hope he's going to be part of our plans going forward. But that will be a decision that I won't make.

"Matt has the ability to play at a very high level, even at this age. Whether that's going to continue or not, I'm not sure. I appreciate his willingness to consider doing that and the level at what he's played for us for 13 years, which has been incredible. So we'll have to see.

"But then again, that's going to be a decision, at the end of the day, that part of it will be up to the player, and part of it will be up to the coaching staff."

Ryan has passed for 52,658 yards and 328 touchdowns against 150 interceptions in 194 games over 13 seasons with the Falcons. He guided Atlanta to the Super Bowl following the 2016 season, a contest in which the Falcons blew a 28-3 third-quarter lead and suffered a 34-28 overtime loss to the New England Patriots.

Ryan has passed for 1,472 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He was the No. 3 overall pick in 2008 out of Boston College.

One scenario that could put Ryan's future in jeopardy is if the Falcons continue to stumble and end up with the No. 1 overall pick. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the favorite to be the top choice and Atlanta's hierarchy could punch in a new era into play by choosing him.

--Field Level Media