Falcons S Kazee carted off with Achilles injury

Atlanta safety Damontae Kazee was carted off the field after sustaining a left Achilles injury during the second quarter of the Falcons' Monday night game against the host Green Bay Packers.

Kazee was back in coverage when he got hurt. As he was falling, he reached for the back of his lower leg. Kazee was on the field in pain while being attended to before being removed by the cart with 5:18 left in the first half.

The loss of Kazee represents a major blow for the Falcons, who were already without fellow starting safeties Keanu Neal (hamstring) and Ricardo Allen (elbow) in their three-safety alignment. Kazee had five tackles before exiting.

Kazee, a fourth-year pro from San Diego State, has 10 interceptions and five forced fumbles in 52 NFL games.

Later in the second quarter, Atlanta backup safety Jaylinn Hawkins went to the locker room to be evaluated for a possible head injury.

