Falcons shut down facility after positive COVID-19 test

The Atlanta Falcons shut down their facility Thursday morning after learning of a new positive COVID-19 test.

The team, which changed coaches this week after an 0-5 start, announced the closure of the Flowery Branch, Ga., facility but did not address the status of the scheduled game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Falcons did not identify the person in question, however multiple media outlets reported that the individual is not a player.

"Out of an abundance of caution following one new positive test, we have made the decision to stop all in-person work at IBM Performance Field Thursday and will conduct operations virtually," the Falcons said in a statement. "This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials. The health and safety of our team is our highest priority."

The Falcons placed rookie defensive lineman Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Davidson played 12 snaps on defense and five more on special teams during Atlanta's 23-16 loss to Carolina on Sunday.

The 22-year-old was the second Falcons player to test positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the regular season.

First-round draft pick A.J. Terrell tested positive prior to the team's 30-26 setback to Chicago on Sept. 27. He was the first NFL player to miss a game because of COVID-19.

The Falcons (0-5) seek their first win under interim head coach Raheem Morris on Sunday when they visit the Vikings (1-4).

