Falcons to hold McKinley 'accountable' for words

Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris plans to hold Takk McKinley accountable for his social media post ripping the team for failing to meet his trade request on Tuesday.

McKinley claimed via Twitter that the Falcons turned down a second-round pick last year and other offers Tuesday from team's attempting to acquire the defensive end at the trade deadline.

