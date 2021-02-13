Far-right leader Le Pen could win French 2022 presidential election-Le Maire

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday it was possible that far-right opposition leader Marine le Pen could win France's presidential election in 2022 and he hoped President Emmanuel Macron would seek a second mandate and help prevent this from happening.

"The election of Marine Le Pen , we all know that is a possibility. It is a political possibility and it must be opposed...I hope that Emmanuel Macron runs and is re-elected,"Le Maire told BFM television.

Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally party, lost to Macron in the 2017 election.

Opinion polls indicate she will be Macron's main challenger in the election next year.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Angus MacSwan)