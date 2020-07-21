Fauci to throw first pitch at Nationals' Opening Day

Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out the ceremonial first pitch when the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals open the season Thursday against the visiting New York Yankees.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci has emerged as the face of America's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

He is also a "Nats super-fan," according to a press release issued by the team on Monday. Fauci wore a Nationals-themed face mask during a recent trip to Capitol Hill.

"Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the Covid-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title," the Nationals said in the release.

--Field Level Media