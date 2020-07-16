FCC to vote to set C-Band spectrum auction for December

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission will vote in August to set an auction for a spectrum band key to next-generation 5G in December.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said on Wednesday the commission will vote on competitive bidding procedures, application requirements, and deadlines governing participation.

The FCC in February approved up to $9.7 billion in potential incentive payments to satellite companies to free up spectrum. The C-band is a block of spectrum used by satellite company customers to deliver video and radio programming to 120 million U.S. households. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)