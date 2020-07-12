FIA F1 World Championship 2020 Results

Jul 12 (OPTA) - Results for the Austrian Grand Prix of FIA F1 World Championship 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes 1 71 0 0 2 Valtteri Bottas 77 Mercedes 4 71 0 0 3 Max Verstappen 33 Red Bull 2 71 0 0 4 Alexander Albon 23 Red Bull 6 71 0 0 5 Lando Norris 4 McLaren 9 71 0 0 6 Sergio Pérez 11 Racing Point 17 71 0 0 7 Lance Stroll 18 Racing Point 13 71 0 0 8 Daniel Ricciardo 3 Renault 8 71 0 0 9 Carlos Sainz Jr. 55 McLaren 3 70 0 0 10 Daniil Kvyat 26 AlphaTauri 14 70 0 0 11 Kimi Räikkönen 7 Alfa Romeo 16 70 0 0 12 Kevin Magnussen 20 Haas 15 70 0 0 13 Romain Grosjean 8 Haas 20 70 0 0 14 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 19 70 0 0 99 15 Pierre Gasly 10 AlphaTauri 7 70 0 0 16 George Russell 63 Williams 12 70 0 0 17 Nicholas Latifi 6 Williams 18 70 0 0 Sebastian Vettel 5 Ferrari 10 Collis 1 0 0 ion Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari 11 Collis 4 0 0 ion Esteban Ocon 31 Renault 5 Retire 25 0 0 ment Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points