FIA F1 World Championship 2020 Results

Dec 13 (OPTA) - Results for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix of FIA F1 World Championship 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Max Verstappen 33 Red Bull 1 55 0 0 2 Valtteri Bottas 77 Mercedes 2 55 0 0 3 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes 3 55 0 0 4 Alexander Albon 23 Red Bull 5 55 0 0 5 Lando Norris 4 McLaren 4 55 0 0 6 Carlos Sainz Jr. 55 McLaren 6 55 0 0 7 Daniel Ricciardo 3 Renault 11 55 0 0 8 Pierre Gasly 10 AlphaTauri 9 55 0 0 9 Esteban Ocon 31 Renault 10 55 0 0 10 Lance Stroll 18 Racing Point 8 55 0 0 11 Daniil Kvyat 26 AlphaTauri 7 55 0 0 12 Kimi Räikkönen 7 Alfa Romeo 15 55 0 0 13 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari 12 55 0 0 14 Sebastian Vettel 5 Ferrari 13 55 0 0 15 George Russell 63 Williams 16 55 0 0 16 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 14 55 0 0 99 17 Nicholas Latifi 6 Williams 18 55 0 0 18 Kevin Magnussen 20 Haas 20 55 0 0 19 Pietro Fittipaldi 51 Haas 17 55 0 0 Sergio Pérez 11 Racing Point 19 Retire 8 0 0 ment Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points