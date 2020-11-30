FIA F1 World Championship 2020 Results

Nov 29 (OPTA) - Results for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix of FIA F1 World Championship 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes 1 57 0 0 2 Max Verstappen 33 Red Bull 3 57 0 0 3 Alexander Albon 23 Red Bull 4 57 0 0 4 Lando Norris 4 McLaren 9 57 0 0 5 Carlos Sainz Jr. 55 McLaren 15 57 0 0 6 Pierre Gasly 10 AlphaTauri 8 57 0 0 7 Daniel Ricciardo 3 Renault 6 57 0 0 8 Valtteri Bottas 77 Mercedes 2 57 0 0 9 Esteban Ocon 31 Renault 7 57 0 0 10 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari 12 56 0 0 11 Daniil Kvyat 26 AlphaTauri 10 56 0 0 12 George Russell 63 Williams 14 56 0 0 13 Sebastian Vettel 5 Ferrari 11 56 0 0 14 Nicholas Latifi 6 Williams 20 56 0 0 15 Kimi Räikkönen 7 Alfa Romeo 17 56 0 0 16 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 16 56 0 0 99 17 Kevin Magnussen 20 Haas 18 56 0 0 18 Sergio Pérez 11 Racing Point 5 53 0 0 Romain Grosjean 8 Haas 19 Retire 0 0 0 ment Lance Stroll 18 Racing Point 13 Retire 2 0 0 ment Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points