FIA F1 World Championship 2020 Results

Sep 13 (OPTA) - Results for the Gran Premio Della Toscana Ferrari 1000 of FIA F1 World Championship 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes 1 59 0 0 2 Valtteri Bottas 77 Mercedes 2 59 0 0 3 Alexander Albon 23 Red Bull 4 59 0 0 4 Daniel Ricciardo 3 Renault 8 59 0 0 5 Sergio Pérez 11 Racing Point 7 59 0 0 6 Lando Norris 4 McLaren 11 59 0 0 7 Daniil Kvyat 26 AlphaTauri 12 59 0 0 8 Kimi Räikkönen 7 Alfa Romeo 13 59 0 0 9 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari 5 59 0 0 10 Sebastian Vettel 5 Ferrari 14 59 0 0 11 George Russell 63 Williams 18 59 0 0 12 Romain Grosjean 8 Haas 15 59 0 0 Esteban Ocon 31 Renault 10 Retire 8 0 0 ment Carlos Sainz Jr. 55 McLaren 9 Retire 5 0 0 ment Kevin Magnussen 20 Haas 20 Retire 5 0 0 ment Pierre Gasly 10 AlphaTauri 16 Retire 1 0 0 ment Nicholas Latifi 6 Williams 19 Retire 5 0 0 ment Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 17 Retire 5 0 0 99 ment Max Verstappen 33 Red Bull 3 Retire 1 0 0 ment Lance Stroll 18 Racing Point 6 Retire 42 0 0 ment Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points