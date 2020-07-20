FIA F1 World Championship 2020 Results

Jul 20 (OPTA) - Results for the Hungarian Grand Prix of FIA F1 World Championship 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes 1 70 26 41 2 Max Verstappen 33 Red Bull 7 70 18 28 3 Valtteri Bottas 77 Mercedes 2 70 15 41 4 Lance Stroll 18 Racing Point 3 70 12 18 5 Alexander Albon 23 Red Bull 13 70 10 28 6 Sebastian Vettel 5 Ferrari 5 69 8 8 7 Sergio Pérez 11 Racing Point 4 69 6 18 8 Daniel Ricciardo 3 Renault 11 69 4 4 9 Carlos Sainz Jr. 55 McLaren 9 69 2 2 10 Kevin Magnussen 20 Haas 16 69 1 1 11 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari 6 69 0 8 12 Daniil Kvyat 26 AlphaTauri 17 69 0 0 13 Lando Norris 4 McLaren 8 69 0 2 14 Esteban Ocon 31 Renault 14 69 0 4 15 Kimi Räikkönen 7 Alfa Romeo 20 69 0 0 16 Romain Grosjean 8 Haas 18 69 0 1 17 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 19 69 0 0 99 18 George Russell 63 Williams 12 69 0 0 19 Nicholas Latifi 6 Williams 15 65 0 0 Pierre Gasly 10 AlphaTauri 10 Retire 15 0 0 ment Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points