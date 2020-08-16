FIA F1 World Championship 2020 Results

Aug 16 (OPTA) - Results for the Spanish Grand Prix of FIA F1 World Championship 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes 1 66 25 41 2 Max Verstappen 33 Red Bull 3 66 18 22 3 Valtteri Bottas 77 Mercedes 2 66 16 41 4 Lance Stroll 18 Racing Point 5 65 12 22 5 Sergio Pérez 11 Racing Point 4 65 10 22 6 Carlos Sainz Jr. 55 McLaren 7 65 8 9 7 Sebastian Vettel 5 Ferrari 11 65 6 6 8 Alexander Albon 23 Red Bull 6 65 4 22 9 Pierre Gasly 10 AlphaTauri 10 65 2 2 10 Lando Norris 4 McLaren 8 65 1 9 11 Daniel Ricciardo 3 Renault 13 65 0 0 12 Daniil Kvyat 26 AlphaTauri 12 65 0 2 13 Esteban Ocon 31 Renault 15 65 0 0 14 Kimi Räikkönen 7 Alfa Romeo 14 65 0 0 15 Kevin Magnussen 20 Haas 16 65 0 0 16 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 20 65 0 0 99 17 George Russell 63 Williams 18 65 0 0 18 Nicholas Latifi 6 Williams 19 64 0 0 19 Romain Grosjean 8 Haas 17 64 0 0 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari 9 Retire 38 0 6 ment Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points