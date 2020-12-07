FIA F1 World Championship 2020 Results

Dec 6 (OPTA) - Results for the Rolex Sakhir Grand Prix of FIA F1 World Championship 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Sergio Pérez 11 Racing Point 5 87 0 0 2 Esteban Ocon 31 Renault 11 87 0 0 3 Lance Stroll 18 Racing Point 10 87 0 0 4 Carlos Sainz Jr. 55 McLaren 8 87 0 0 5 Daniel Ricciardo 3 Renault 7 87 0 0 6 Alexander Albon 23 Red Bull 12 87 0 0 7 Daniil Kvyat 26 AlphaTauri 6 87 0 0 8 Valtteri Bottas 77 Mercedes 1 87 0 0 9 George Russell 63 Williams 2 87 0 0 10 Lando Norris 4 McLaren 15 87 0 0 11 Pierre Gasly 10 AlphaTauri 9 87 0 0 12 Sebastian Vettel 5 Ferrari 13 87 0 0 13 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 14 87 0 0 99 14 Kimi Räikkönen 7 Alfa Romeo 19 87 0 0 15 Kevin Magnussen 20 Haas 16 87 0 0 16 Jack Aitken 89 Williams 18 87 0 0 17 Pietro Fittipaldi 51 Haas 20 87 0 0 Nicholas Latifi 6 Williams 17 Retire 54 0 0 ment Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari 4 Retire 1 0 0 ment Max Verstappen 33 Red Bull 3 Retire 1 0 0 ment Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points