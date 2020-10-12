FIA F1 World Championship 2020 Results

Oct 12 (OPTA) - Results for the German Grand Prix of FIA F1 World Championship 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes 2 60 25 25 2 Max Verstappen 33 Red Bull 3 60 19 19 3 Daniel Ricciardo 3 Renault 6 60 15 15 4 Sergio Pérez 11 Racing Point 9 60 12 16 5 Carlos Sainz Jr. 55 McLaren 10 60 10 10 6 Pierre Gasly 10 AlphaTauri 12 60 8 8 7 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari 4 60 6 6 8 Nico Hülkenberg 27 Racing Point 20 60 4 16 9 Romain Grosjean 8 Haas 16 60 2 2 10 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 14 60 1 1 99 11 Sebastian Vettel 5 Ferrari 11 60 0 6 12 Kimi Räikkönen 7 Alfa Romeo 19 60 0 1 13 Kevin Magnussen 20 Haas 15 60 0 2 14 Nicholas Latifi 6 Williams 18 60 0 0 15 Daniil Kvyat 26 AlphaTauri 13 60 0 8 George Russell 63 Williams 17 Collis 12 0 0 ion Esteban Ocon 31 Renault 7 Hydrau 22 0 15 lics Lando Norris 4 McLaren 8 Retire 42 0 10 ment Valtteri Bottas 77 Mercedes 1 Retire 18 0 25 ment Alexander Albon 23 Red Bull 5 Retire 23 0 19 ment Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points