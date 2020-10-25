FIA F1 World Championship 2020 Results

Oct 25 (OPTA) - Results for the Portugese Grand Prix of FIA F1 World Championship 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes 1 66 0 0 2 Valtteri Bottas 77 Mercedes 2 66 0 0 3 Max Verstappen 33 Red Bull 3 66 0 0 4 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari 4 66 0 0 5 Pierre Gasly 10 AlphaTauri 9 66 0 0 6 Carlos Sainz Jr. 55 McLaren 7 66 0 0 7 Sergio Pérez 11 Racing Point 5 66 0 0 8 Esteban Ocon 31 Renault 11 66 0 0 9 Daniel Ricciardo 3 Renault 10 66 0 0 10 Sebastian Vettel 5 Ferrari 15 66 0 0 11 Kimi Räikkönen 7 Alfa Romeo 16 66 0 0 12 Alexander Albon 23 Red Bull 6 66 0 0 13 Lando Norris 4 McLaren 8 66 0 0 14 George Russell 63 Williams 14 66 0 0 15 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 17 66 0 0 99 16 Romain Grosjean 8 Haas 18 66 0 0 17 Kevin Magnussen 20 Haas 19 66 0 0 18 Nicholas Latifi 6 Williams 20 66 0 0 19 Daniil Kvyat 26 AlphaTauri 13 66 0 0 Lance Stroll 18 Racing Point 12 Retire 52 0 0 ment Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points