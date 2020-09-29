SEARCH
Fighting continues in Nagorno-Karabakh - Azeri defence ministry

29 Sep 2020 / 12:43 H.

    BAKU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Fighting has continued overnight between Azerbaijan and its ethnic Armenian mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Azeri defence ministry said on Tuesday, in the fiercest round of the decades-old conflict in more than a quarter of a century.

    The ministry said in a statement that the opposing forces attempted to recover lost ground by launching counterattacks in the directions of Fuzuli, Cebrayil, Agdere and Terter. (Reporting by Naila Bagirova Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

