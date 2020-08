HELSINKI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Finland will introduce mandatory coronavirus tests and quarantines for travellers arriving from certain high-risk countries, the minister in charge said on Monday.

The announcement came after 24 of 157 passengers who arrived on a flight from Skopje in North Macedonia to Turku in Finland on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 following voluntary tests.

