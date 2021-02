HELSINKI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Finland will go into a three-week lockdown starting March 8, the Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday, as the country faces a rising number of coronavirus cases.

The lockdown will not include a curfew but will involve the closing of restaurants and ordering school students that are 13 or older to shift to remote learning, the government said. (Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Alison Williams)