Fire breaks out near Greece's Samos migrant camp, facilities not at risk

16 Sep 2020 / 03:17 H.

    ATHENS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A fire broke out near a migrant camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Samos, burning grass and forest, fire brigade and police officials said on Tuesday.

    The migrant camp facilities were not at risk, a police official said. The cause of the fire was still unclear.

    A fire burned Greece's largest refugee camp on the island of Lesbos to the ground last week, forcing more than 12,000 people to the streets and bringing the long-running migrant crisis on Europe's border back up the political agenda. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

