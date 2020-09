BEIRUT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A fire at Beirut port on Thursday sent up a large column of black smoke into the sky over the Lebanese capital a little more than a month since a massive blast devastated the port facilities and surrounding area.

A Reuters witness saw flames rising up in the devastated port area, although it was not immediately clear what caused the blaze.

(Reporting by Alaa Kanaan; Editing by Edmund Blair)