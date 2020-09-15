Fire in Beirut commercial district put out, civil defence says

BEIRUT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A fire that erupted in a landmark building in central Beirut's commercial district on Tuesday has been extinguished, civil defence official George Abou Moussa told Reuters.

A Reuters witness said part of one side of the building was smouldering as firefighters hosed it down. The building was close to completion after years of construction.

Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed earlier broadcast footage showing smoke billowing from the building.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Andrew Heavens)