NEW DELHI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A Philippine crew member missing from a supertanker hit by fire off the Sri Lankan coast is presumed dead, a spokesman for the navy of the Indian Ocean nation said on Friday.

The fire was still raging on the New Diamond tanker carrying about 2 million barrels of oil, said the spokesman, Captain Indika de Silva. There were 23 crew on board. (Reporting by Waruna Karunatilake and Arjuna Ranawana; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)