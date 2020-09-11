First European 'travel bubble' ends as coronavirus cases spike in Estonia

VILNIUS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The first European pandemic "travel bubble", created in May by Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, was burst on Friday, as Latvia said it is mandating a 14-day quarantine on everyone arriving from Estonia.

Estonia has had 21 novel coronavirus infections per 100,000 population over the previous two weeks, according to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, passing the 16 threshold set by Latvia for mandatory quarantine. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas, Editing by Johan Ahlander)