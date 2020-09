BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The first approvals for a vaccine against COVID-19 could be granted at the end of 2020 or in early 2021, the head of Germany's vaccine regulator said on Tuesday.

Klaus Cichutek, head of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, said regulators would not be less thorough than usual when evaluating applications for approval for COVID-19 vaccines. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Caroline Copley)