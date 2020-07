ISTANBUL, July 19 (Reuters) - A car bomb attack in northwestern Syria's Azaz region killed five people and wounded 85 others, Turkey's state-owned Anadolu agency said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the village of Siccu, across the border from Turkey's southern province of Kilis, Anadolu said.

It said 15 of the wounded had been brought to a hospital in Turkey and that some were in critical condition. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; editing by Barbara Lewis)