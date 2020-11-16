Five turnovers fuel Raiders in rout of Broncos

Josh Jacobs rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns and Jeff Heath intercepted two passes as the host Las Vegas Raiders forced five turnovers en route to their third straight victory, 37-12, over the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

It was the second 100-yard rushing game in the last three, and seventh in 22 career games for Jacobs. Las Vegas (6-3) closed to within two games of first-place Kansas City in the AFC West. The Raiders host the Chiefs, whom they defeated earlier this season, next Sunday night.

Carl Nassib and Scott Kwiatkoski also had interceptions for Las Vegas, which entered the contest with just three interceptions in eight games this season.

Derek Carr completed 16 of 25 passes for 154 yards, Daniel Carlson added three field goals and Devontae Booker added two fourth quarter touchdown runs for the Raiders.

Drew Lock completed 23 of 47 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted four times for Denver (3-6). Brandon McManus booted two field goals.

Las Vegas took a 7-0 lead at the 9:44 mark of the first quarter on a 11-yard touchdown run by Jacobs capping a seven-play, 62-yard drive.

Denver cut it to 7-3 on its next possession on a 50-yard field goal by McManus, his sixth in seven tries this season from 50 yards or longer.

The Broncos closed to 7-6 in on a 33-yard field goal by McManus before Carlson answered with a 24-yarder of his own.

Denver then appeared to go ahead just before halftime on a five-yard run by Lock but tight end Noah Fant was flagged for holding. On the next play, Heath cut in front of Jerry Jeudy in the middle of the end zone to end the scoring threat.

Las Vegas increased its lead to 20-6, while holding Denver to just three offensive plays in the third quarter, on a 52-yard field goal by Carlson and a 5-yard touchdown run by Jacobs which capped a 11-play, 78-yard drive.

Carlson booted a 22-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter and Booker added a 7-yard touchdown run one play after Nevin Lawson forced and recovered a DaeSean Hamilton fumble to make it 30-6.

Hamilton scored on a 7-yard touchdown reception from Lock with 6:10 to go before Booker, who finished with 81 yards on 16 carries, ended the scoring with a 23-yard touchdown run.

--Field Level Media