Flacco passes Montana for 20th in career passing yards

In a reflection of the pass-happy, post-modern NFL, New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco moved into the top 20 in league history for career passing yardage Monday night.

What's more, he passed the legendary Joe Montana.

Flacco, in his 13th NFL season, entered the Monday night game against the New England Patriots with 40,464 yards in his career, needing 88 yards to pass Montana in 20th place on the list. He did so in style, hitting Breshad Perriman with a 50-yard strike in the second quarter to give the Jets a 10-7 lead.

By the end of the Jets' 30-27 loss to NEw England, Flacco had 40,726 career passing yards.

Flacco, who has one Super Bowl ring, three fewer than Montana, started the game in place of Sam Darnold, who has been dealing with a nagging shoulder injury.

In his 174 career starts, Flacco has thrown 6,036 passes. Montana threw only 5,391 passes in his 15-year, 192-game career.

Flacco became the eighth active player among the top 20 passers all-time. Of the players on the list, 16 have played in the past 20 years. Only Hall of Famers Dan Marino, John Elway, Fran Tarkenton and Dan Fouts remain on the list among QBs whose careers were played entirely in the 20th century.

Drew Brees (79,536 yards), and Tom Brady (76,969) top the list.

--Field Level Media