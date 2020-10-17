Flames re-sign F Mangiapane for two seasons

The Calgary Flames re-signed restricted free agent forward Andrew Mangiapane to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.425 million, the team announced Friday.

Mangiapane, slated to earn $4.85 million in the deal, played in 68 of Calgary's 70 regular-season games in the 2019-20 season. The 24-year-old put up career highs in goals (17), assists (15) and points (32). In the Flames' 10 games in the Stanley Cup playoffs, he added five points (two goals, three assists).

The Flames chose Mangiapane in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft. In 122 career games over two-plus seasons, he has 45 points (25 goals, 20 assists) and a plus/minus rating of plus-12.

Calgary finished the regular season with a 36-27-7 record. They lost to the Dallas Stars in six games in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

--Field Level Media