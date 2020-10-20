Flames sign veteran F Nordstrom to 1-year deal

The Calgary Flames signed veteran forward Joakim Nordstrom to a one-year, $700,000 deal on Monday.

Nordstrom, 28, has appeared in 400 career games in parts of seven seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins. He has tallied 31 goals and 37 assists for 68 points, including seven points last season on four goals and three assists.

The Sweden native provides the Flames with depth on the third or fourth line, as well as a proven penalty killer. He also has played in 46 playoff games, notching three goals and seven assists in those contests, and he earned a Stanley Cup ring with Chicago in 2015.

--Field Level Media