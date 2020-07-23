Florida governor says parents should have option to send children to school

July 22 (Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Thursday that parents should have the option to send their children to school and local school leaders should have the power to decide whether to begin the school year with in-person instruction.

During a 7-minute address on education, the Republican also said that Florida teachers at higher risk or who feel uncomfortable with in-person instruction should be given the option to work remotely. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler)