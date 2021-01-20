Flyers bounce back, blank Sabres 3-0

Kevin Hayes had one goal and one assist, Travis Konecny and Jakub Voracek each scored once and the host Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-0 on Tuesday.

Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott stopped all 40 shots in his first start of the season. Elliott, who holds a career mark of 14-2-2 against the Sabres, has 41 career shutouts.

Philadelphia, drubbed 6-1 Monday by the Sabres, has won three of four to open the season. But the Flyers lost a pair of players -- Philippe Myers and Morgan Frost -- to undisclosed injuries during the game.

Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton left with an apparent upper body injury after two periods with Jonas Johansson starting the third. Johansson made eight saves and Hutton had 19.

The Sabres received an early two-man advantage for 59 seconds but were unable to capitalize.

Oskar Lindblom fired a wrist shot with 3:03 remaining in the first period, though Hutton was able to make the save.

Jack Eichel had a solid scoring chance for the Sabres with 13:19 left in the second, but his wrist shot sailed just over the goal and off the glass.

Just 1:04 later, Hayes found himself free in front and had his shot deflect off Hutton. Before Hayes could pounce on a potential rebound, Hutton went sprawling to the ice and fell on the puck.

Buffalo dominated the offensive pace with 10 straight shots on goal during one stretch.

But Konecny eventually broke free all alone and sent a backhand through Hutton's pads at 17:51 of the second for a 1-0 lead.

Hutton was knocked to the ice by Ivan Provorov late in the second, finished the period, but didn't start the third.

Nolan Patrick nearly extended the lead with 9:15 remaining in the third as he shot caromed off Johansson and over the goal.

Voracek then scored at 13:43 for a 2-0 Flyers lead. Hayes sent a crisp pass to Voracek, who notched his first goal of the season.

Buffalo pulled Johansson for an extra skater with 2:40 left and Hayes scored on the empty net at 18:18.

