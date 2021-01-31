Flyers' Scott Laughton scores OT winner to drop Isles

Scott Laughton scored with 1:44 remaining in overtime to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the New York Islanders 3-2 on Saturday.

Laughton added an assist while Jake Voracek and Kevin Hayes added one goal apiece for the Flyers, who won their third in a row. The Flyers were victorious despite managing only 17 shots on goal.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart made 26 saves.

Jordan Eberle and Scott Mayfield scored one goal each for the Islanders, who dropped their fourth straight game.

Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov stopped 14 shots.

The Flyers jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Voracek scored at 3:38 of the first period. Voracek, who now has a six-game points streak, received a crisp pass from Claude Giroux and tapped it into the goal.

Hayes extended the lead to 2-0 at 13:55 of the first as the Flyers capitalized off a turnover and scored rather effortlessly.

The Islanders were awarded a power play late in the first and despite some offensive pressure, they were unable to score.

New York came out much more aggressive in the second and the faster pace paid off as Eberle scored at 7:31 to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Soon after, the active Islanders tied the game at 2-2 when Mayfield fired a shot over Hart's blocker at 11:46.

Giroux was called for tripping just 46 seconds into the third, giving the Islanders their fourth power play. The Flyers penalty kill remained strong and kept the Islanders off the scoreboard for the fourth straight power play.

The Islanders controlled the offensive pace midway through the third but couldn't pull ahead, thanks to several stellar saves by Hart.

Eberle had a chance to win the game with 2:07 remaining before Hart slid across the crease to stop the shot.

The Flyers dominated the overtime and ultimately extended their winning streak.

This was the first meeting between these two teams since the Islanders won Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals last season.

--Field Level Media