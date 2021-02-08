Flyers' Sean Couturier activated off IR, returns vs. Capitals

Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier was activated off injured reserve and inserted in the lineup for Sunday afternoon's game against the host Washington Capitals.

Couturier was injured early in the first period of the Flyers' 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 15. He sustained what the team referred to as a Costochondral separation, which occurs when the rib tears away from the cartilage that connects it to the breastbone.

The 28-year-old Couturier collected 59 points (22 goals, 37 assists) and a plus-21 rating in 69 games last season. He was named the Selke Trophy recipient as the best defensive forward in the NHL.

Couturier has 403 points (156 goals, 247 assists) in 649 career games since Philadelphia selected him with the eighth overall pick of the 2011 NHL Draft.

